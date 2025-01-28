Lele Adani has expressed his support for Thiago Motta as Juventus manager, contrasting his views with those he has previously held about Max Allegri, whom he regularly criticised. Despite Adani’s backing, most Juventus fans feel that there has been little improvement under Motta’s stewardship. The team has brought in new players, but many of them have underperformed, leaving supporters somewhat disappointed with their progress in the current campaign.

Juventus had remained unbeaten in the league until their recent game against Napoli. The Bianconeri were hopeful of extending their run, especially after taking the lead in the match. Their performance in the first half was promising, with many fans and neutrals believing they could secure at least a point on their trip to Naples. However, Napoli demonstrated why they are considered one of the favourites for the Scudetto, winning the match dominantly and showing signs of being championship material.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

While Juventus had a strong start to the game, their performance took a dramatic dip in the second half, which did not sit well with Adani. He was particularly disappointed with how the team reacted after the break. Adani explained his thoughts on the match, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, saying: “A path has characteristics: the idea, the choice of interpreters. The idea comes from the work of the coach who must be convincing. Then the idea must be confirmed beyond the difficulties. The idea is the path to follow, it is your guarantee. The path can also be disconnected, slippery and with accidental situations to fix along the way. The second half played in Naples is the one that disappointed me the most about Juventus.”

The loss to Napoli represents a significant setback for Juventus, and it raises questions about how they will respond in their upcoming fixtures. Fans will be eager to see if the team can bounce back and deliver more consistent performances in the second half of the season.