Adani says Juventus plays like they do not prepare well

Lele Adani never misses a chance to take a swipe at Juventus and the Bianconeri have provided another opportunity to him after their 2-0 loss to Monza today.

Max Allegri’s men entered the new year in fine form, but after Napoli defeated them 5-1, they have struggled to win a game.

This has been a tough campaign for the black and whites, but even Juventus’ second team should not lose 2-0 to Monza.

The Bianconeri were devoid of ideas and allowed the visitors to race into a 2-0 lead before halftime.

After the interval, the scores stayed the same and a disappointed Adani reckons the Bianconeri simply do not play as a good team.

He said via Calciomercato:

“There is no Monza player who is worth one of Juve. The mistake that has been made in Turin for a year and a half is a proposal, while we continue to say that there are absences. By the way, absentees are returning… Juve lost to Empoli, Sassuolo, Verona, Monza, Maccabi, Villarreal, Benfica, also with Genoa which then relegated last year. The problem is work. Even today Juventus showed very little preparation of the game in the two phases, with a lot of improvisation”.

Juve FC Says

Adani is a strong critic of Juventus, but we also give him enough reasons to come at us.

Losing to Monza in that manner can only attract critics and we must deal with them for now until we get back to form again.