Adani warns that Vlahovic will not solve the problems at Juventus alone

Lele Adani says Juventus’ problem isn’t just the poor form of their individual players, but a collective issue.

The Bianconeri have been in bad form in this campaign and that has cost them many points.

Max Allegri returned to the club in the summer because we had finished the last campaign without winning the league.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful that his return would be the start of another dominant spell for the club.

However, we haven’t been at the races so far and it has been suggested that the players at his disposal are not good enough.

Juve could sign Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window and the Serbian is expected to bring more goals to the club.

However, Adani strongly believes it would take more than one player to solve the Bianconeri problems.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “It is true that Vlahovic has shown that he knows how to score and resolve even in unprofitable contexts, such as Fiorentina last season, but if Juventus does not improve in the idea of ​​football, it may not be enough.

“Because whatever they say, Allegri already has a squad available that is perhaps even stronger in the singles than Inter, yet at the moment he is fifth in the standings. It means that the problem is not in the players, but in the collective. Vlahovic or not Vlahovic”

Juve FC Says

Adani has a point, considering that football is a team sport. Juve needs every player to be at their best before we can start winning titles again.

Signing Vlahovic and hoping he would solve all our problems will place too much burden on the Serbian.

Everyone at the club has to step up their contributions to make it thrive again.