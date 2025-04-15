As the current campaign nears its conclusion, Juventus are already planning how to strengthen their squad for next season, with a particular focus on reinforcing their attacking options. Two high-profile names reportedly on their radar are Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

The Bianconeri are expected to make significant improvements to their team in the upcoming transfer window, with an emphasis on bolstering the forward line. While Juventus currently possess a number of capable attackers, the club recognises the need to continue evolving in order to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

Several names have been linked with a potential move to the Allianz Stadium in recent months, and the club are expected to assess their targets carefully before making any final decisions based on quality, suitability, and financial feasibility.

Victor Osimhen, widely regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in Italian football, has emerged as a dream signing for the Turin-based side. The Nigerian international is tipped to leave Napoli once his loan stint at Galatasaray comes to an end this summer, and Juventus are believed to be among the clubs closely monitoring his situation.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Ademola Lookman is another standout talent who has caught the eye of Juventus. The forward has impressed at Atalanta, and with a potential departure looming at the end of the season, the Bianconeri are reportedly keen to make a move for the Europa League standout.

According to Calciomercato, both Osimhen and Lookman are admired by Juventus, and the club is currently considering a plan to sign one of the two attackers during the summer transfer window. Given the significant financial implications involved, signing both players is unlikely, so a strategic decision will need to be made once the season concludes.

Both Lookman and Osimhen represent top-tier attacking talent, and acquiring either would mark a major statement of intent from Juventus. While fans may hope for both, the reality of the club’s financial constraints means that choosing wisely will be crucial to their summer business.