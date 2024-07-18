Karim Adeyemi has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer and has responded to those rumours.

The Bianconeri are reportedly keen on signing some wingers before this transfer window closes, and they have made him one of their main targets.

They have several players on their radar at the moment, but Adeyemi could be the best option left after Mason Greenwood agreed to join Olympique Marseille and Jadon Sancho resolved his issues at Manchester United.

The Borussia Dortmund attacker performed well for the German club last season as they reached the final of the Champions League.

He has a new manager and wants to continue being relevant, but he is aware of the rumours that he could leave the club this summer.

For now, he insists his focus is on BVB, even though he has heard about Juventus’ interest in his signature.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I can’t say anything about Juventus. I wear the Dortmund shirt and I’m very happy about it. But in life there are no guarantees”.

Juve FC Says

Adeyemi is one of the finest attackers on the market now, and we can make our team stronger by signing him.

However, he will not be cheap, and we probably must offload some of our current attackers to sign him.