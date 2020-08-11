Adrea Pirlo contacted Juventus players

Andrea Pirlo has reportedly contacted those Juventus players who he no longer believes are needed at the club.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the new Bianconeri coach has been in touch with those players who are not expected to feature in his plans.

The goal, according to reports in the Italian press, is to cut back the squad, especially those players on higher salaries who have barely featured.

Sky also suggest that following the departure of Blaise Matuidi, Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira will be next to leave the club.