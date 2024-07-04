Monza CEO Adriano Galliani has commented on the Serie A title race this season and admits he is intrigued by how Juventus will perform.

The Bianconeri have a new manager and have been making some interesting signings in the last week.

Juve is supporting Thiago Motta by signing some of the best talents in Europe, as they want him to make the best start possible.

The Bianconeri are not the only club with a new manager or who has new players, with Antonio Conte also starting life at Napoli with some interesting signings.

It will be one of the most interesting seasons in Italian football, and there is still time for teams to strengthen their squads.

Speaking about what could be expected, Adriano Galliani admits, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The championship? It’s difficult to go to the left side of the table, but let’s see what we can do. I must admit that Juventus ‘ project is quite intriguing to me, but also Conte and Napoli. But I believe that next season the points gap between the first and the tenth will be much less than in the season just ended.”

Juve FC Says

This will be one of the most exciting seasons in Italian football, and we expect our team to compete.

Motta did well with limited resources at Bologna, and his team would do even much better now that he has more money and better players to work with.