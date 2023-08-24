Monza director Adriano Galliani has revealed they have an interest in Fabio Miretti as Juventus ponders on whether they should allow him to leave on loan.

Miretti is one of the finest young players in the current Bianconeri squad, having been promoted from their Next Gen side in the 2021/2022 season.

The midfielder continues to do well, but he might struggle to play often in this campaign when the players above him on the pecking order are injured.

Max Allegri shows he trusts him by featuring the young midfielder in the season opener against Udinese.

This could be a clear message that he has a role to play at the club this season, but that will not stop suitors from showing interest in the youngster.

Monza had Nicolo Rovella on their books last season and now want Miretti, with Galliani admitting, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is a player we like, but in his role, we also follow other profiles, it’s not certain that Juventus will decide to deprive themselves of him”.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a big talent for us and a player we can trust to deliver for us now and in the future.

However, he needs to continue playing to reach his full potential and we have to be sure he will get game time before keeping him.