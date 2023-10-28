Andrea Colpani is a talented Serie A player who has caught the attention of Juventus as he continues to shine at Monza. The midfielder is one of the key players contributing to the excitement of Monza’s performance, and he is having a strong season, with four league goals in nine league matches.

Both Juventus and Inter Milan are interested in adding him to their squads and are prepared to compete for his signature. However, it is unclear whether either of these clubs has initiated contact with Monza director Adriano Galliani regarding a potential transfer for Andrea Colpani.

Reports suggest Galliani has been in talks with both clubs over the sale of the midfielder, but he denies this, with Calciomercato quoting him saying:

“Juve and Inter? Never talked about Colpani with anyone. We extended his contract for 5 years: I swear to God, I have none spoken to no one, no reservations. Now as a senator I have to pay attention to the oaths.”

Juve FC Says

Colpani is undeniably talented and is a player we would love to add to our squad. However, we have other targets on our shortlist as well.

Unless he is better than most of them, he will not become a Juve player anytime soon.