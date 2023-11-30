There has been considerable speculation about Max Allegri’s future in recent days, with some reports suggesting he could leave Juventus at the end of this season.

Allegri has not secured any trophies in the last two terms, and his second spell at the club has not unfolded as planned.

However, when he joined the club, the Bianconeri manager did not encounter the optimal conditions at the Allianz Stadium. The players he inherited were not as skilled as he would have preferred, and he has dedicated time to improving them and ensuring they deliver results.

During the previous season, the club faced point deductions due to off-field problems, but Allegri’s team continued to work hard on the pitch.

Despite their efforts, as he has failed to clinch a trophy, some fans are already calling for his removal as the club’s manager.

In contrast, Monza CEO Adriano Galliani believes Allegri is the best man for the job.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I think that if I were Juve I would hold onto it. People don’t remember that Juve reached the Champions League last season. Then there were the penalties, but for me the pitch is supreme. Allegri hasn’t gotten worse , he’s someone who knows how to make the team play based on the squad they have. When Milan had players of the highest level, they played good football. I don’t want to belittle Juve’s current squad, but it has elements with different characteristics.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been one of our best coaches in the last few decades, but we can also understand why fans want him to leave if the team is not winning trophies.

We just have to be very careful because we may regret if we end his contract now.