This season, Monza have earned respect and recognition in what has been a thrilling maiden campaign in Serie A.

The Biancorossi started the season on a negative streak, but Raffaele Palladino led them to victory over Juventus in his first outing, and the team never looked back since.

Silvio Berlusconi’s club hosts a plethora of talented players, and chief amongst them is Carlos Augusto.

The 24-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most explosive wingbacks in the league. This season, he has already contributed with six goals and five assists in 29 Serie A appearances.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are closely monitoring Augusto, marking him as one of their summer transfer targets.

The report adds that Inter are also interested in the left-back, while Milan have been repelled by the player’s high valuation.

However, the source insists that Monza CEO Adriano Galliani intends to maintain the services of his prized asset.

So it would require a hefty offer – one that exceeds 20 million euros – to sway the 78-year-old.

Juve FC say

Juventus currently have two players on loan at Monza. But while Nicolo Rovella has done enough to warrant a spot in Turin next season, the future of Filippo Ranocchia remains uncertain.

So perhaps the Bianconeri can lower Augusto’s costs by offering Ranocchia’s permanent services in an exchange deal.