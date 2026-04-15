Adriano Galliani has ruled himself out of contention for the presidency of the Italian Football Federation, a development that comes as a setback for Juventus. The Bianconeri had reportedly supported his potential candidacy, viewing him as a suitable figure to lead the governing body of Italian football.

The vacancy for the position follows the resignation of the previous president after the senior national team failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. This disappointment has prompted significant changes within Italian football’s leadership, with clubs now seeking to influence the direction of the organisation.

Juventus’ Preferred Candidate Steps Aside

Juventus were among the clubs advocating for Galliani to enter the race, believing his experience would make him a strong candidate. However, his decision not to run has altered the landscape of the election and limited the options available to those who supported him.

As reported by Football Italia, Juventus, along with AC Milan, had been keen to see Galliani contest the role, particularly as they were not in favour of other leading candidates. His withdrawal is therefore considered a blow to their plans, as it removes their preferred choice from consideration.

With Galliani no longer in the running, attention has shifted to alternative candidates, and the likelihood of a different outcome has increased significantly.

Malagò Emerges as Favourite

Giovanni Malagò is currently regarded as the frontrunner for the presidency and could soon be elected to the position. Despite his strong standing, he is not the candidate Juventus had hoped would take charge of Italian football.

The report indicates that both Juventus and AC Milan have reservations about his potential leadership. Nevertheless, with Galliani stepping aside, the path appears clearer for Malagò to assume the role.

Juventus will ultimately have to adapt to the new leadership, regardless of the outcome. While they may not have secured their preferred candidate, the club is expected to work constructively with whoever is appointed.

Although this development may not align with Juventus’ initial intentions, it reflects the evolving dynamics within Italian football governance following recent challenges faced by the national team.