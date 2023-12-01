Monza CEO Adriano Galliani has once again addressed the ongoing reports linking Juventus and other top clubs to a potential move for Andrea Colpani.

The midfielder has been putting in an impressive season with Monza, garnering attention from prominent clubs, including Juventus and Inter Milan. Both clubs have shown serious interest in acquiring his signature, particularly as Juventus is in need of new midfielders.

However, Galliani has clarified that Colpani is not available for transfer in the January window. He emphasised that they have not received any offers for the player during this period and affirmed that Monza is not considering a sale until June.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“No one came to us to talk about Colpani. He has five years on his contract, we are in December and until June and beyond he is not negotiable. It was a different story for Carlos Augusto, who still had one year left and wanting to become a full-back for Brazil asked to go to Inter.”

Juve FC Says

Colpani has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A so far. If he keeps playing well, he will hardly be on the books of Monza next term, because several top sides in the league will fight to add him to their groups.