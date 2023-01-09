Adriano Galliani is having sleepless nights because of Juventus

The CEO of Monza, Adriano Galliani, has admitted he is struggling to sleep because his team faces Juventus twice this month.

Monza has been impressive since they gained promotion to the Italian top flight last season, but the boys from Brianza are far from being safe already.

The Bianconeri will face Monza in Serie A and the Coppa Italia before January finishes and they are two very difficult games for the minnows.

Galliani has followed Juve’s impressive run of form in recent matches and he is sure his team is in trouble in both fixtures.

Ahead of the game, the 78-year-old said via Tuttojuve:

“When we drew against Inter, I was incredulous I seemed to dream. In this month, we will face Juve twice too. If I think about it, I don’t sleep at night. I dedicate 24 hours a day to Monza, who knows if people believe it”.

Juve FC Says

Monza stunned the Bianconeri with a 1-0 win in the first half of the season and it is a result that could have cost Max Allegri his job.

As the black and whites hit top form, we expect them to avenge that loss by beating the Serie A newcomers in the two games coming up..