Michele Di Gregorio is on Juventus’ radar to become their next first-choice goalkeeper, and Monza has responded to the rumours.

The 26-year-old is a key player for the Boys from Brianza, and Juve has been impressed with how he plays.

The Bianconeri have two fine goalkeepers in their squad now, but they are already looking at the long-term and believe they might need to sign a new number one soon.

The Bianconeri have some names on their shopping list, and the latest player on their radar is Michele Di Gregorio.

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani knows the goalkeeper is a fine player, but he is not worried about Juventus’ interest because he knows his player still has a long contract with them.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I’m not thinking about anyone and I haven’t spoken to any team yet. The player still has 3 years left on his contract and the agent Belloni is a good person. Is he worth 20 million? I don’t know, I’ll get a financial advisor (laughs ed.). I think from year to year, I’ve always done this at Milan too. Imagine if I talk about the transfer market now, the player has a contract.”

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczęsny has continued to do well for us, so we can be certain that he has at least one more good season to offer us.

But next season is still a good time to sign Di Gregorio because he can learn from our current first choice and get better.