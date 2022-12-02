Galliani
Adriano Galliani urges for calm on Juventus’ legal battles

December 2, 2022 - 9:45 pm

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani has urged everyone to be calm as investigators reveal damning details into Juventus’ transfer dealings in the last few seasons.

The Bianconeri have been accused of falsifying their accounts and deceiving the public in yet another scandal involving the club.

Its former president, Andrea Agnelli, has been forced to resign alongside the board of directors, but that will not keep the trouble away from the club.

Juve is envied by several Italian clubs and some of them will be happy about their struggles, but Galliani insists now is not the time to demonise anyone.

He said via Calciomercato:

“I don’t like commenting on the facts about the other clubs, but I don’t want you to demonize too much on this matter. Let’s stay calm”.

Juve FC Says

As one of the most successful clubs in the country, most opponents will be happy to hear about our struggles, but now is not the time to listen to them.

As Galliani has said, we need to stay calm instead and not demonise anyone involved at any level.

Hopefully, the club will be able to defend itself and its conduct in court, which is the most important thing. We can still achieve victory despite the revelations that have been made public so far.

Want to know more about the Juve scandal?

Then watch this video from the great people at the Italian Football Podcast.

Avatar

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn December 2, 2022 at 10:33 pm

    mud sticks. `best team in the country` `one of the world`s biggest clubs` are empty; doesn`t matter if you`ve won every single game ever played, this is highly embarrassing

    • Leave a Reply

