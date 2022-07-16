Unfortunately for Filippo Ranocchia, the overcrowded midfield at Juventus will force him to ply his trade elsewhere.

The 21-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Vicenza in Serie B. Despite the club’s eventual relegation, the player enjoyed a decent campaign on a personal level.

But with Fabio Miretti, Nicolò Fagioli and Rovella all fighting for a spot or two in Max Allegri’s squad, Ranocchia is apparently out of the conversation.

Nonetheless, the young midfielder still have several suitors in Serie A, and another one has apparently joined the fray.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Adriano Galliani is hoping to lure Ranocchia towards Monza.

The source believes that the two clubs have scheduled a meeting next week to discuss the possible transfer.

The newly-promoted club have already bolstered their ranks with a host of players, including former Inter captain Andrea Ranocchia.

So will they be able to sign the defender’s namesake?

While several clubs earn promotion only to get relegated shortly afterwards, Monza are apparently here to stay.

The Lombardian club is now owned by former Milan president Silvio Berlusconi with the legendary Galliani still serving as his right-hand man.

Even though Ranocchia would likely join Monza on an initial loan deal, he would do well to join a side that is able to make a positive impact in the league, and allow him to express his talent in the right atmosphere.