Adrien Rabiot has conceded that Juventus did not perform at their best in their 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona this evening, citing a lack of confidence within the team.

Despite being anticipated to secure a victory, Juventus faced a challenging match against Verona, who were equally determined to win. The game proved to be a tough test for Max Allegri’s side, especially after their recent losses to Inter Milan and Udinese.

The return of Dusan Vlahovic to the starting 11 for Juve resulted in him finding the back of the net, yet it proved insufficient, and Rabiot acknowledges that the team has only themselves to blame for the outcome. The draw leaves Juventus grappling with a continued struggle for form and confidence.

The Frenchman said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We should have done more after the points we dropped along the way. Tonight we shouldn’t have conceded this first goal which hurt us, we have to find the consistency we had before. It’s not easy, it’s a very difficult pitch here and they are good. It’s important to regain confidence and victory. Before in these phases of the game, we were stronger and more compact, we can’t concede goals like this. We need to regain confidence and try to do as well as we did before.”

Juve FC Says

We understandably lack confidence now and that is why we need to win a match as soon as possible.

The longer we go without winning a fixture, the harder it will be for us to win another match, which means we could soon be in a battle to finish in the fourth position.