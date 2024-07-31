Adrien Rabiot has finally confirmed that he has left Juventus weeks after the club announced his departure.

The Bianconeri had offered the midfielder a new deal before his last contract expired last month.

However, he did not sign it and allowed his previous deal to expire, which frustrated Juventus.

The club acted quickly to bolster their midfield with players like Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram.

Rabiot had hoped to find a new club with a strong performance at Euro 2024, and he performed well as France just missed reaching the final.

He remains unattached, with no news about any club offering him a contract so far.

Nevertheless, he has confirmed his departure from Juventus and thanked the club for the opportunity to play for them.

The Frenchman wrote on Instagram:

“After 5 seasons at Juventus, 5 years in Turin, I want to say goodbye and thank you. All of you who have been there for me. The club and all the staff. And you fans, always close and very affectionate! Thank you for everything Juventus. Goodbye and good luck”.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot’s departure from Juve damaged his reputation, and he should have been more straightforward about his plans.

He was a key player for us and did well in several games, but he will not be welcomed back to the club.