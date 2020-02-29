Adrien Rabiot injured

Adrien Rabiot has picked up an injury that could keep him out of the Derby D’Italia against Inter this weekend.

The Frenchman picked up a heel injury during the 1-0 loss to Lyon in the Champions League midweek and has trained alone for the last few days ahead of the match against Inter this weekend.

Juve will face the Nerazzurri with an almost fully fit squad with only Merih Demiral and possibly Rabiot missing out making the squad ahead of the biggest game of the domestic season so far.

Rabiot may not have been in contention to start the game anyway as reports from Sky and Gazzetta Dello Sport suggest Blaise Matiuidi is the favourite to play in midfield alongside Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur.