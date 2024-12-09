After scoring his maiden goal for Olympique Marseille, Adrien Rabiot reveals he’d like to reunite with Paul Pogba at the Velodrome.

The 29-year-old left the Bianconeri in the summer after seeing out his contract. His mother/agent Veronique was expected to resume talks with Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. after the Euro 2024, but it later became evident that the Rabiots have no intention to remain in Turin.

But while the player and his agent were holding up for substantial offers from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, things didn’t pan out according to their plans. In the end, they ended up joining the Ligue 1 side in September after accepting a pay cut.

Nevertheless, Rabiot insists OM have an ambitious project under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi. The France international has now assimilated himself at the club and is already inviting others to join him.

The former PSG star admitted he would like to play with Pogba once again, as they didn’t have the chance to connect at Juventus due to the latter’s injury ordeal and suspension.

“We had the chance to get to know each other quickly at Juventus, but we didn’t have many opportunities to play together because he had several physical problems,” noted Rabiot in his post-match interview with DAZN (via IlBianconero) following Marseille’s 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

“We invite him to come and play at OM. What we are setting up is very important. There is a real perspective, it is all very professional, from the players to the coach, through the management. There is real ambition. If he wants to come, we welcome him with great pleasure.”

Pogba has become a free agent after agreeing to rescind his contract with Juventus in recent weeks. However, the 2018 World Cup winner won’t be eligible to play until his 18-month doping ban expires in March.