Adrien Rabiot’s future at Juventus is a topic of great significance, especially after he agreed to sign a new one-year deal at the end of the last season.

Numerous teams had expressed interest in the World Cup finalist, so Juventus was fortunate that he decided to remain with the club.

The black and white side now aims to offer him a more extended contract extension and has initiated discussions with his representatives in recent weeks.

Rabiot has settled in Turin, and his role as a vice-captain at the club is a testament to the club’s trust in him, boosting his confidence.

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are optimistic that these conditions will make it easier for him to choose to stay and extend his contract.

However, Rabiot is in no rush and might opt to let his contract run down again, as he did in the previous season.

Throughout the past two seasons, everyone at Juventus, from the manager to the fans, has shown Rabiot unwavering support and hopes that it will persuade him to stay.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a terrific team member at Juve in the last two terms and we can understand why the club is keen to extend his long-term future.

If we lose him, it is almost certain that a top club will add him to their group.