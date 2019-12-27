Adrien Rabiot linked to Arsenal

Premier League side Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman has had a mixed start to his time in Turin, suffering injury set-backs and limited playing time since joining as a free agent in the summer.

The Times now report that Arsenal have identified their first transfer target of the January window in the shape of Rabiot.

The report suggests new coach Mikel Arteta has pinpointed Rabiot to replace the outgoing Granit Xhaka who is linked with a move to Hertha Berlin.

Despite the links, it’s thought that the Bianconeri would not be interested in losing Rabiot but are keen to sell Emre Can following his exclusion from the Champions League squad.