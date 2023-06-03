Adrien Rabiot narrowly misses out on seasonal award in final Juventus season

Adrien Rabiot has experienced one of the most impressive seasons of his career while playing for Juventus, but it may also mark his final campaign with the club as he approaches the end of his contract later this month.

The French midfielder has shown significant improvement and has been widely recognised as one of the standout performers in Serie A this season. In fact, he was nominated for the league’s best midfielder of the season, as reported by Football Italia.

Although Rabiot made it to the final shortlist, he ultimately missed out on the award, which was claimed by Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, who also had an exceptional campaign for his team.

Regardless of not winning the accolade, Rabiot can take pride in his remarkable performances for both club and country throughout the season. His impressive displays have garnered attention, and he is now regarded as one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been superb for us in this campaign and we expect the Frenchman to find a new home as soon as the term ends.

Sadly, we cannot keep him, but there is no need to worry about his future now. Instead, we need to focus on finding a good replacement for him.