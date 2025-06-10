Adrien Rabiot has reflected on his growth both as a player and as a person during his spell at Juventus. The French midfielder was at the Allianz Stadium from 2019 to 2024, and the Old Lady were keen for him to remain at the club.

Juventus made efforts to secure him on a new contract, but, unable to offer him the sporting guarantees he sought, Rabiot chose to leave the club on a free transfer. He spent the following season at Olympique Marseille, where he played a key role in helping the team qualify for the Champions League.

Rabiot had previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, leaving the club as a free agent to join Juventus. However, he believes he developed further during his time in Turin, both on and off the pitch. The Frenchman enjoyed a successful tenure with the Old Lady, making at least 157 league appearances.

Development and Maturity at Juventus

Looking back on his time at Juventus, Rabiot spoke to Il Bianconero and said, “I’ve always been very satisfied with the choices I’ve made, and I’ve always enjoyed myself. In Paris, I won, as well as at Juve, where I learned a lot. In the end, I arrived in Marseille and had a great season. The one in Turin was an important step for my career: I went through a period in which I gained maturity and I took on the mentality they want in Turin, based on work, altruism and sacrifice. These are things you learn and that become part of you. There I experienced great moments and won titles.”

Rabiot was a fine player while he was with us, and the Frenchman clearly possessed all the qualities necessary to thrive at Juventus.

Adrien Rabiot (Getty Images)

Contract Situation and Departure

This context helps explain why the club was so eager for him to sign a new long-term contract before he ultimately left as a free agent. Juventus valued his contributions highly and hoped to retain him, but the inability to meet his sporting expectations led to his departure.