Last Monday, Paul Pogba’s career received another major blow as the Frenchman’s anti-doping test results returned positive.

The Frenchman is now precautionary suspended while awaiting the results of the counter-analysis.

The 30-year-old has been dealing with recurring injury problems that hindered his career in recent years. He has barely been able to contribute to the cause since rejoining Juventus in the summer of 2022.

The 2018 World Cup winner was also the victim of an extortion orchestrated by his brother and childhood friends.

Therefore, the doping case could prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the player’s playing career.

Nevertheless, Adrien Rabiot insists that Pogba can still rely on the backing of his Juventus teammates who remain close to the troubled star.

The former PSG man describes his compatriot as a friend, and reveals that they still talk on an almost daily basis.

“I’m very sorry for Paul because he is a good friend of mine,” said Rabiot in his post-match interview to DAZN (via ilBianconero) following Juve’s 3-1 win over Lazio on Saturday,

“The situation is difficult, but I hope it will be resolved soon. It’s tough to see him in a such complicated situation, but he has the support of the team.

“We talk almost every day. We are all with him,” pledged the 28-year-old.