Adrien Rabiot to stay with Juventus

Juventus will not sell Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window, despite reports from the English press.

The French midfielder has missed a portion of the season due to injury while coach Maurizio Sarri has taken his time integrating him into the team.

Reports had suggested that Juventus may look to cash-in on Rabiot considering they signed him for free in the summer.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti now reports that Juve believe in the potential of Rabiot and expect him to play a leading role in the second part of the season.

With this in mind, Juventus have no intention of selling the midfielder in the January transfer window, despite reported links with Arsenal and Everton.