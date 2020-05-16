Adrien Rabiot wants Everton move

Adrien Rabiot is keen on joining Everton this summer according to reports in France.

The French midfielder has turned in some lacklustre performances during his time in Turin while reports in recent weeks suggest he has upset Juve management by taking longer than his teammates to return to Italy.

L’Equipe report the Bianconeri have been looking to sell Rabiot since his display against Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League.

Rabiot joined Juve last summer on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain but collects €7.5m a season after tax and has yet to repay the hefty salary.

The newspaper also suggests that his mother/agent Veronique was unhappy at the proposed salary cut that was agreed by all the other players, hence his late return to Turin.

According to L’Equipe, the 25-year-old has been offered to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal as well as part of a potential exchange deal involving Jorginho and Paul Pogba.

The Bianconeri could even use Rabiot in a potential swap with Barcelona involving Brazilian Arthur Melo.

Despite the speculation, the paper report that Rabiot would prefer to go to Everton to link up with Carlo Ancelotti again, having made his breakthrough at PSG under Ancelotti’s management.