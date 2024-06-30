Although Adrien Rabiot will be out of contract tomorrow, Juventus remain calm and collected while awaiting developments in the coming weeks.

The Bianconeri have been trying to put the midfielder’s signature on a new contract, but the player and his mother/agent Veronique have been taking their time before deciding whether to prolong their collaboration with the club or embark on a new adventure.

So according to IlBianconero, Juventus are doing likewise, adopting a patient approach.

The Serie A giants have offered the Frenchman a new two-year contract with an option for a third and a net salary worth 7 million euros.

Even though the management is working on lowering the wage bill, they still offered Rabiot important figures.

So if the player decides to pursue other options – like Manchester United or Real Madrid – the Bianconeri would save comprehensive figures, and could utilize the money on other operations.

Moreover, Juventus are already building a strong midfield regardless of whether the France international stays or leaves.

They already have an agreement in place with Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, and are working on signing Khephren Thuram from Nice.

In any case, Juventus will be expecting an answer once France’s Euro 2024 campaign comes to a close, as the midfielder is currently focused on his international commitment.

So all in all, Rabiot and Juventus could end up splitting paths, but the contract’s expiry date will have little effect on the saga.