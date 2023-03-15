Adrien Rabiot’s former coach makes a prediction on the midfielder’s future

This season, Adrien Rabiot has cemented himself as an instrumental player in Max Allegri’s lineup, one who seldom misses a match.

After failing to hit the net during the previous campaign, the Frenchman is now bagging goals left and right. He currently has nine to his name this season, just one behind the club’s top scorer Dusan Vlahovic.

Sadly for Allegri, he could end up losing his pupil when the latter’s contract expires at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri might struggle to meet the player’s contractual demands, while the possible lack of Champions League football would further complicate matters.

For his part, Alain Casanova coached Rabiot for a short while in 2013 back when he was a Paris Saint-Germain youngster on loan at Toulouse.

The 61-year-old praises the player for his great attributes, but expects a future in the Premier League.

“I have always believed he had the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world,” said Casanova in an interview with TuttoJuve via Itasportpress.it.

“He’s a Technically strong boy capable of doing well in every area of ​​the pitch. He’s very good at recovering the ball and capable of scoring many goals. He has found a coach who strongly believes in him, which makes me happy.

“Honestly, I don’t know if he will renew his contract with Juventus. But because I know him, I think he’s considering playing in the Premier League.”