Adrien Rabiot’s performance against England divides the critics

Since the start of the campaign, Adrien Rabiot has been enjoying a career turnaround. The midfielder is finally fulfilling his early career promise following three underwhelming years in Turin.

The 27-year-old has recently established himself as a pillar at both at Juventus and the French national team.

In their bid to defend their title, Les Bleus have been heavily relying on the former PSG man who took advantage of Paul Pogba and N”Golo Kante’s absence to cement himself as a regular starter alongside Aurelien Tchouameni in the double pivot role.

Last night, France battled their arch rivals England in the World Cup quarterfinal, and emerged victorious in a 2-1 result.

But as ilBianconero explains, the major Italian news outlets had different opinions regarding Rabiot’s performance against the Three Lions.

Il Corriere dello Sport rated the player’s performance at 6/10, emphasizing on his role as a mere ball chaser.

For its part, la Gazzetta dello Sport was slightly more generous with a 6.5 grade. The pink newspaper explains that the Frenchman’s touch wasn’t always neat, but he relied on his strong physique to win duels in the middle of the park and launch attacks towards the English box.

Finally, Tuttosport praised Rabiot’s display, describing it as a positive outing while handing him a rating of 7/10.