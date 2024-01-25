Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic acted as a tutor for Montenegrin teenager Vasilije Adzic upon his arrival at the club.

The 17-year-old has been one of the most sought-after teenagers in Europe for his exploits at Buducnost Podgorica, the reigning champions of Montenegro. He has become a key figure in the club’s senior squad.

Although he’s yet to sign his contract, the Bianconeri have clearly won the race for the attacking midfielder’s signature.

Adzic recently spent three days in Turin, discovering the environment.

He even got himself a mentor in the shape of Vlahovic who was happy to show his fellow Balkan his way around the club, reveals Tuttosport.

Podgorica coach Mladen Milinkovic confirmed as much while revealing that the teenager will return to Italy in February to finalize his transfer to Juventus.

“I spoke with Adzic after his return from Italy. His first impression was very good,” said the manager in his interview with Numero Diez via ilBianconero.

“He was very satisfied with how his three days in Turin unfolded. He will return to Turin in February to sign his contract with Juventus.

“During his stay, he spent time with Vlahovic. They talked a lot. Dusan explained to him how comfortable he is in Italy and at Juventus.

“Vasilije was very happy and satisfied with his brief experience in Turin, also thanks to Vlahovic’s support.”

The attacking midfielder will be looking to replicate Vlahovic’s success in Serie A, but will probably have to start from the Primavera squad or Juventus Next Gen due to his tender age.