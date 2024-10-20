“It is a dream come true for me to play in a Juventus shirt, I wouldn’t have even imagined it as a child,” said Adzic in his post-match interview as published on the official Juventus website.

“My parents were at the stadium, and I saw them in tears. It was very emotional for me and for them.

“It was important as a team to get the three points and I am happy that [Juan] Cabal was able to create the goal.”

After rising through the ranks of boyhood club Podgorica and becoming a stalwart among the seniors, Juventus kept close tabs on the attacking midfielder for several months and eventually signed him in the summer.

While many expected him to start his adventure in Turin among the Next Gen ranks, Thiago Motta decided to add the youngster immediately to the first team after showcasing his impressive skillset in pre-season.

A couple of injuries had derailed the young man’s much-anticipated debut, but his moment finally arrived at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

After his encouraging display, Juventus fans will be expecting to see more of him in the coming fixtures, especially with Tuen Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie out with injuries.