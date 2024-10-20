After months of anticipation, Juventus fans finally caught a first glimpse of Vasilije Adzic in a competitive fixture. The teenager made his Serie A debut coming off the bench in Saturday’s clash against Lazio.
The 18-year-old put up an impressive showing while playing behind his friend Dusan Vlahovic, and even threatened Ivan Provedel with a dangerous shot in the final minutes. The Bianconeri eventually won the contest thanks to an own-goal from Mario Gila.
But despite the chaotic circumstances, the Montenegrin still cherished what he described as a dream club debut, while revealing his parents’ emotional reaction in the stands.
“It is a dream come true for me to play in a Juventus shirt, I wouldn’t have even imagined it as a child,” said Adzic in his post-match interview as published on the official Juventus website.
“My parents were at the stadium, and I saw them in tears. It was very emotional for me and for them.
“It was important as a team to get the three points and I am happy that [Juan] Cabal was able to create the goal.”
After rising through the ranks of boyhood club Podgorica and becoming a stalwart among the seniors, Juventus kept close tabs on the attacking midfielder for several months and eventually signed him in the summer.
While many expected him to start his adventure in Turin among the Next Gen ranks, Thiago Motta decided to add the youngster immediately to the first team after showcasing his impressive skillset in pre-season.
A couple of injuries had derailed the young man’s much-anticipated debut, but his moment finally arrived at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.
After his encouraging display, Juventus fans will be expecting to see more of him in the coming fixtures, especially with Tuen Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie out with injuries.
