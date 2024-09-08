On Saturday night, Juventus Next Gen suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Catania away from home, but Felix Afena-Gyan still stole the headlines with a jaw-dropping strike.
The former Roma striker joined the Bianconceri on loan from Cremonese last week, and he immediately made an impact for his new club.
The 21-year-old Ghanaian marked his debut with a worldie. He pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box to send a powerful volley to the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance at all.
While this formidable goal wasn’t enough to rescue a point for Paolo Montero’s men, it could put the young man on the shortlist in case Thiago Motta ever decides to promote a Next Gen striker to the first team.
La riapre Felix Afena-Gyan con un grandissimo gol! pic.twitter.com/YV9ZW0VOeb
— JuventusJuvenil (@JuvenilJuventus) September 7, 2024
No Comments