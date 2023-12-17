Juventus may face challenges in their pursuit of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the upcoming transfer window, as the midfielder is deemed too important for Tottenham to lose. Hojbjerg has seen limited playing time this season, sitting behind at least two midfielders in the pecking order at the Tottenham Stadium.

While Juventus has expressed interest in acquiring Hojbjerg, a report on Il Bianconero suggests that securing his signature in the next transfer window could be a daunting task. The reason behind this difficulty lies in Tottenham potentially losing at least two midfielders to the African Cup of Nations, which would elevate Hojbjerg’s status in the team’s pecking order. As a result, he is expected to play a more prominent role during this period.

Tottenham is aware that losing Hojbjerg would leave their midfield depleted, especially with the additional absences due to the African Cup of Nations. Consequently, the club anticipates that Hojbjerg will stay put during the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg is very experienced and probably is our best target among all the players that we want to sign.

The Dane will also want to join a top club like us where he has a good prospect of winning trophies.

However, we probably must wait until the summer or find another midfielder who is available in January to sign.