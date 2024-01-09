Dean Huijsen made his AS Roma debut just hours after joining them on loan for the rest of the season from Juventus and displayed great promise. The defender was initially expected to move to Frosinone on loan, but he expressed a preference for Roma. Juventus was concerned that he might not receive ample playing time at Roma.

Contrary to concerns, Huijsen delivered an impressive performance during the minutes he spent on the pitch for Roma, justifying why the club wanted to add him to their squad. Juventus was pleased with his on-field performance and is considering using him in the next season.

While Roma might have hoped to secure a permanent deal for Huijsen after his loan spell, Il Bianconero reports that it is now certain he will remain at Juventus next season, with an increasing likelihood of getting more playing time. Juventus has no plans to sell him anytime soon, and his future appears to be secured at the club.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is a fine talent and getting game time at a big club like Roma shows he is ready for action.

We must protect him because several offers will arrive for his signature at the end of the term.