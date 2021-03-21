“After all, we’ve stopped them before.” Inzaghi backs his team to stop Juventus again

Filippo Inzaghi is confident that his Benevento team can get something from their game against Juventus today.

The newly promoted side held the Bianconeri to a 1-1 draw in the reverse of this fixture last year.

It was one of many frustrating results that Juventus has had in this campaign, but they are in a moment that they need all the wins they can get.

After crashing out of the Champions League, they need to make a late charge towards retaining their Serie A title.

Their fans would expect them to beat Benevento, but Inzaghi is taking some motivation from the previous encounter.

He says his team knows that they can play their game and they want to do that, after all, they have stopped the Bianconeri from beating them before.

He adds that he just wants to see his players show their character in the match, adding that they can dream of winning.

“The team is relaxed, the President wanted us to go into a training retreat for one day and that was the right choice, just as it was right to send the players home again,” Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“We want to get back on track and show what we can do. We know that we can have our say. After all, we’ve stopped them before.

“I want to see a performance with character. We held them to a draw last time, we will try to do it again in Turin. There’s no reason not to dream.”