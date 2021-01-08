After Cagliari snub Juventus find a new team to help with possible transfer

Juventus is working hard to bring Bryan Reynolds to Italy amidst interest from AS Roma and Club Brugge.

The teenage American is one of their primary targets as they look to add some good young players to their team.

Because the Bianconeri have no more non-European spots left on their squad, they will not be able to register him to play in this second half of the season.

They had wanted Cagliari to sign him for the rest of the season, while they would buy him from them in the summer.

But the Isolani pulled out of the agreement, leaving the Bianconeri with no choice but to find a new partner.

Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia says that they are now looking to work a similar agreement with Benevento.

The American will join the Stregoni for the rest of this season, and they would sell him to Juventus at the end of the current campaign.

It will be a loan deal with the obligation to buy from FC Dallas.

With competition for his signature increasing, the report says that Juventus has increased their offer for him to around €7m.

At 19, Reynolds is already one of the best young defenders in the USA.