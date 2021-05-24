After Champions League qualification, Juventus will resume Dybala contract talks

Juventus will resume contract talks with Paulo Dybala over the coming days after they won a place in the Italian top four.

Dybala is entering the last season of his current deal at the club and has negotiated a new deal before.

When both parties talked, Juve couldn’t offer what the attacker wanted and he asked for more.

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting their finances hard, the Bianconeri wants to be careful about how they give new deals out because the money isn’t exactly in plentiful supply at the moment.

The club also faced uncertainty over the possibility of them finishing inside the Champions League places as they made a poor start to the campaign.

This end of the season was similarly poor and on the last day of the season, they were outside the top four.

Negotiations stopped because without Champions League football, they might be forced to sell him.

Now that they have secured a top-four finish, La Stampa via Tuttojuve reports that the Bianconeri will resume negotiations over a new deal for the Argentinean in the coming days.

It says now that the club has confirmed their participation in the Champions League, both parties can hold talks over a new deal now in a better atmosphere.