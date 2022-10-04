pogba
After Chiesa, Pogba also makes progress in his recovery

October 4, 2022 - 6:45 pm

Federico Chiesa handed Juventus a major boost after returning to partial first team training this week, almost a year after he was injured.

In the attacker’s absence, Juve has struggled to get the best results consistently, and they have been waiting for him to come back.

His return brings joy to their camp, but he is not the only long-term injury absentee they have.

Paul Pogba has not played for the club since he re-joined them in August because of injury.

The midfielder is a high-profile player for the Bianconeri, and they have missed his influence.

However, he is now close to a return to first team action, according to Il Bianconero.

They report he has started outdoor running, although he has not started kicking a ball yet.

This means we could have him back sooner than initially projected.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the finest midfielders in the world, and that is why we added him to our squad.

Hopefully, he would return to fitness sooner than expected and contribute to our game before the World Cup.

That will help us get into a better position in our competitions and hand him a chance to play at the global competition in Qatar.

Avatar

