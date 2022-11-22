After De Ligt’s struggle against Senegal, Juventus fans are happy he left

Matthijs de Ligt left Juventus in the summer and the Bianconeri replaced him with Gleison Bremer from Torino.

The Dutchman had been one of their key men and joined as one of the best young defenders in the world.

The Bianconeri wanted to keep him after losing Giorgio Chiellini, but De Ligt was keen on leaving and left the club to join Bayern Munich in a big-money transfer.

Juve replaced him with Bremer, who has been ever-present in their team this season.

The Brazilian is superb and even made his country’s squad for the World Cup despite just playing a game for them before the competition.

The Netherlands faced Senegal in their World Cup opener yesterday and beat the African nation 2-0.

It was an undeserved defeat for the Africans who troubled the Dutchmen and one man that struggled, especially in the first half was De Ligt.

A report on Football Italia says Juventus fans responded to his performance by being thankful that he left and was replaced with Bremer.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is a fine defender, but Bremer has been superb and ensured we didn’t miss the Dutchman, who we can argue was overrated.

Hopefully, Bremer will star for his country in this competition and return with a winners medal.