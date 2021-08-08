After Demiral’s departure Juventus’ defence for next season takes shape

Merih Demiral has recently gotten his wish to leave Juventus so he can play more often after completing an initial loan deal to Atalanta.

The Turkish defender was the fourth choice at the Allianz Stadium last season, but he was a favourite of Maurizio Sarri in the previous campaign.

He didn’t like the new role he had to play and has been keen to leave the club if he won’t be getting first-team chances.

Massimiliano Allegri has now granted his wish and Calciomercato says Juve’s defence for the upcoming season has been confirmed after his departure.

The report claims that the Bianconeri will now start the new season with Matthijs de Ligt as their number one centre back.

Either Leonardo Bonucci or Giorgio Chiellini will partner him at the heart of their defence.

They will keep Daniele Rugani now that Demiral is gone and he would serve as their fourth choice.

Allegri has also kept Radu Dragusin as a part of his plans and the Romanian teenage star will hope he gets chances to play before the campaign ends.

The defence would be an important part of the Juve squad and their fans will hope these players can help them achieve their aim in the upcoming season.