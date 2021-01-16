After England travels Juventus outcast is back in training

Sami Khedira is back training with the Juventus squad after his trip to England to try to find a new team.

The German is inside the final six months of his Juventus contract and hasn’t played for them this season.

He was told he had no part to play in the team in this campaign and was offered the chance to leave the club with a severance package.

But he didn’t accept the offer and wants to fight for his place.

The Bianconeri have been generous in allowing him to continue training with their squad as he looks to keep himself sharp.

Ilbianconero says that he has returned from his England trip to join the training at Continassa.

While Juve has an important game against Inter Milan coming up, Khedira is only training because he has a contract with them and also to remain in shape ahead of joining another club.

There is still half of this month to go for the German to find a new team and Juve will also be happy to sanction his transfer if any team came forward.

There has been no news about his trip to England, but it appears that no team is in a hurry to take him away from his Juventus exile just yet.