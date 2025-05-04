Juventus will soon address the contract situation of Carlo Pinsoglio who is currently running on an expiring deal.

The 35-year-old is the club’s third-choice goalkeeper, so he has yet to make an appearance in a competitive fixture this season.

Over the past few campaigns, Juventus managers developped a habit of giving the Italian shot-stopper a cameo in the final Serie A fixture of the season, so it remains to be seen if this will be the case this term. This will largely hinge on the circumstances on the final day of the season.

But in any case, Pinsoglio is expected to stay at Juventus for at least another year, as the management will reportedly hand him a new contract.

According to TuttoJuve, the management will soon launch contract talks with the goalkeeper.

Juventus working on McKennie & Gatti renewals

At the moment, Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators are occupied with the contract renewals of Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie.

The Italian defender should sign a new deal until 2030 with an option for another year, while the American midfielder will push back the deadline in his contract until June 2028.

Afterwards, Juventus will turn their attention to Pinsoglio, as the agreement between the two parties is a mere formality at this stage.

Carlo Pinsoglio set to stay at Juventus

The experienced goalkeeper is the most senior member of the Juventus squad. He is a youth product of the club who was promoted to the first team in 2011.

After spending several years on loan in Italy’s lower divisions, he returned to Turin in the summer of 2017, and has been serving as Juve’s third-choice goalkeeper ever since.

Pinsoglio’s long journey at the club rendered him a natural fan favourite amongst the Bianconeri supporters. His popularity peaked during the Covid-19 era when his booming cheers in the dugout at the empty stadium became widely recognisable.