Chelsea is close to adding Kalidou Koulibaly to their squad after the Senegalese defender reportedly travelled to London to complete the transfer.

This means they have beaten Juventus to sign one of the finest centre-backs in Serie A.

Juve had hoped he will join them when they sell Matthijs de Ligt, but he is now heading to England.

The Bianconeri has also made PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe a target to fill the void that De Ligt’s departure will leave behind.

However, the English club is leading that race as well, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

It claims after landing Koulibaly, the Blues are now interested in Kimpembe.

They need to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who have both left to join Real Madrid and Barcelona. They see Koulibaly and Kimpembe as the ideal replacements.

Juve FC Says

Chelsea’s superior financial power and the appeal of playing in the Premier League could make us miss out on many transfer targets if an EPL club also wants them.

Kimpembe has done well at PSG, and he will be a good addition to our squad, but we probably have to focus on signing the likes of Nikola Milenkovic or Gleison Bremer now.

It would be interesting to see the centre-backs we eventually end up signing.