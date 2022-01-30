After Kulusevski Juventus and Tottenham set to complete second deal

Tottenham have left it late, but they could potentially land two Juventus stars before this transfer window shuts.

The English club hasn’t been very active in the market, but their Juventus connection with Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte could help them to get Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Fabrizio Romano says the Spurs is closing in on a move for Kulusevski who will join them on loan for €5m.

The attacker is likely to be joined by Bentancur, with the Uruguayan tipped to make a permanent transfer to the London club.

In a different tweet, the transfer insider claimed Spurs have already tabled a bid worth €19m plus €6m add ons for the former Boca Juniors midfielder.

He tweeted: “Tottenham have submitted their official bid for Rodrigo Bentancur around €19m plus €6m add ons. Talks in progress with Juventus to reach the agreement – to be continued on Sunday.”

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski and Bentancur have both struggled at Juve in this campaign and they probably need to leave to get their careers back on track.

Spurs have accelerated their interest very late in the transfer window, but if we can find a replacement for Bentancur, we should accept the offer for him.

He should have had more impact at Juve, but it seems the midfielder has done as good as he could. We need to move him on and get a replacement who can do better.