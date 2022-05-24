Real Madrid is prepared to go all-in and sign Aurelian Tchouameni after they missed out on Kylian Mbappe, according to Tuttojuve.

The Spanish side had been hopeful they will add Mbappe to their squad as he ran down his previous PSG deal.

However, the World Cup winner stunned them by agreeing to a new contract with the French champions last week and Madrid has to turn their attention to other targets now.

The report claims they are now desperate to ensure they add Tchouameni to their squad and will compete with Juve for his signature.

The Bianconeri are just finishing a poor season and their midfield was a position that let them down.

They remain keen on improving it and they see the France international as a long-term solution.

However, the interest from Madrid will now make it hard for Max Allegri’s men to compete.

Juve FC Says

Los Blancos can simply channel some of the money they were willing to pay for Mbappe towards the AS Monaco man.

Juve has other midfield targets, but having lost Boubacar Kamara to Aston Villa already, they need to act fast to stop missing out on more key transfer targets.