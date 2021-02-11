Cancelo
After nearly joining Juventus, Man City change their mind on defender

February 11, 2021 - 7:30 pm

After struggling to adapt to the demands of Pep Guardiola, Man City Joao Cancelo was linked with a return to Juventus last summer.

The Portuguese full-back remains one of the best when attacking, but he has never been the best of defenders.

This was his problem at City, and the English league leaders were contemplating sending him back to Turin.

The Bianconeri, who now use Juan Cuadrado as their right-back, would have been happy to take him back.

But that will not happen again with Todofichajes reporting that City has taken him off the market.

The report says the full-back has now worked on his deficiencies and has emerged as a player that Guardiola can trust.

He has played a big part in City’s recent return to form, and he is set to remain in the team for as long as possible.

This new development means that Juve will have to turn their attention elsewhere if they remain keen on landing him.

Danilo, who moved the other way when Cancelo moved to England, has been a supportive, versatile presence at Juve.

The Brazilian’s ability to play across the back four has been very helpful to Andrea Pirlo’s side this season, but signing a natural right-back would not be out of place.

