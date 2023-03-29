With his elegant touch and vital contribution, Nicolò Fagioli is taking the Juventus world by storm.

Despite his brilliant performances, the 22-year-old missed out on a call-up to the senior Italian national team. But instead of rueing his luck, the up-and-coming midfielder consolidated his case with a masterclass display with the Italy U21 squad.

Yesterday, we reported Andrea Pirlo’s comments on his former protegee, going as far as anointing him as his potential successor in Turin.

Today, another former Juventus midfield anchor gave the thumbs up for the rising star.

Miralem Pjanic reveals that Fagioli had already presented himself as a special talent at the age of 17.

The Bosnian was a reference point in the Old Lady’s midfield department between 2016 and 2020, and he didn’t fail to take notice of his young teammate’s immense abilities.

“At the age of 17, Fagioli often trained with us. He was a different young man from the others, never banal with the ball at his feet,” said Pjanic in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“I have always admired Nicolò. He must continue to work like this and remain humble. Allegri and his staff will help him become a top midfielder of international caliber. Fagioli is the present and future of Italy.

“Is he the new Pirlo? Well, if Andrea says so… I too had foreseen that Fagioli would become a protagonist at Juventus,” concluded the 32-year-old.