After recent bids have been rejected Juventus prepare a fresh offer for Locatelli

Juventus is refusing to give up on their pursuit of Manuel Locatelli even though they are struggling to reach an agreement with Sassuolo over his sale.

Having been forced by the player’s desire to negotiate with Juve, the Green and Blacks are hopeful of reaching a middle ground with the Bianconeri soon.

They have rejected Juve’s offers so far and they know that Arsenal is ready to pounce and sign him.

However, Juve remains committed to the deal and La Gazzetta as reported by Tuttomercatoweb says the Bianconeri will return with a new offer.

The report says Juve’s new offer includes a 25% sell-on bonus on a 5m euros loan deal for the next two campaigns.

They would then pay 20m euros plus 7m more in bonuses and pay another 7m euros based on results that Juve achieves with him on their books.

The new offer is ready and the report says we can brace ourselves for the transfer to be accelerated in the next few days.

Locatelli is currently on holiday after winning Euro 2020 and he would want to return and to sign forms that would make him a Juventus player.