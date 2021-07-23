Locatelli
Transfer News

After recent bids have been rejected Juventus prepare a fresh offer for Locatelli

July 23, 2021 - 11:00 am

Juventus is refusing to give up on their pursuit of Manuel Locatelli even though they are struggling to reach an agreement with Sassuolo over his sale.

Having been forced by the player’s desire to negotiate with Juve, the Green and Blacks are hopeful of reaching a middle ground with the Bianconeri soon.

They have rejected Juve’s offers so far and they know that Arsenal is ready to pounce and sign him.

However, Juve remains committed to the deal and La Gazzetta as reported by Tuttomercatoweb says the Bianconeri will return with a new offer.

The report says Juve’s new offer includes a 25% sell-on bonus on a 5m euros loan deal for the next two campaigns.

They would then pay 20m euros plus 7m more in bonuses and pay another 7m euros based on results that Juve achieves with him on their books.

The new offer is ready and the report says we can brace ourselves for the transfer to be accelerated in the next few days.

Locatelli is currently on holiday after winning Euro 2020 and he would want to return and to sign forms that would make him a Juventus player.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cristiano Ronaldo

Optimism grows that Ronaldo will still be a Juventus player next season

July 23, 2021
dybala

Juventus set date to close out Dybala’s new contract or to sell him

July 23, 2021
Daniele Rugani

Rugani’s future at Juventus depends on what happens with Demiral

July 23, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn July 23, 2021 at 12:25 pm

    We know they are stretching it out to make us seem busy. Just give sassuolo what they want now before the price goes up

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.